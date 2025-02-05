Wilsontown, a small Black Maryland community, recognized for its rich heritage

By Caroline Foreback

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A small Black community in Anne Arundel County goes back to the 1800s. Wilsontown, in Odenton, was where Quakers and freed slaves worked and lived together.

However, its historical and cultural significance wasn’t publicly recognized until recently. Community leaders are working to preserve the community’s unique story.

Lillian Rollins was born and raised in Wilsontown, a small community at the end of Conway Road in Odenton.

“There were about 100 of us in Wilsontown, and at that time it was all Black,” Rollins said.

Wilsontown was established in the late 1880s when Quaker Rachel Tyson gave 77 acres of land to African-American brothers John, Dennis, and Isaiah Wilson.

“One of those brothers was my grandfather, Isaiah,” Rollins said. “Isaiah was married to my grandmother, Anna.”

Rollins said the community didn’t have electricity or running water, but they had everything they needed.

“It was just wonderful,” Rollins said. “If you wanted a pear, you’d go pick it off the tree. If you wanted an apple, you’d go pick that off the tree, and grandma always made wonderful homemade cakes.”

Wilsontown, a tight-knit community, is rooted in faith, according to Rollins, with St. John A.M.E. Zion Church at the center. The congregation recently celebrated its 155th year.

“I feel I’ve come from a rich heritage,” Rollins said.

However, Rollins said their heritage was often overlooked.

“To be honest with you, I believe it has to do with race,” Rollins said.

Janis Randall started researching Wilsontown when she moved to Odenton because she was curious about its Quaker connection and ties to her late husband’s Quaker roots.

“What the Quaker records gave us was an intriguing history of Wilsontown,” said Randall, a member of the Odenton Heritage Society.

From those records, Randall put together an exhibit telling the story of Wilsontown, from the Quakers freeing their slaves in 1792 to sharing their meeting house, which ultimately became St. John A.M.E.

“We had this community of freed Black slaves and the Quakers working together in this unique small setting,” Randall said. “While unproven, I believe it was also a stop on the Underground Railroad.”

The exhibit is on display at the Odenton Heritage Society Museum and in front of St. John A.M.E. Zion Church.

“I am 74 years old, and I’m finally seeing Odenton being respected for its history,” Rollins said. “I thank God for this Heritage Museum because they have incorporated Wilsontown in the history of Odenton.”

