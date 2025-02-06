71-year-old beachgoer injured after truck runs over her head

By Dacia Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A 71-year-old beachgoer from New York was injured Wednesday after she was hit by a vehicle pulling out of a parking spot in Daytona Beach, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported around 2:43 p.m. near the Silver Beach Avenue beach ramp, VSO said.

The woman was sitting in a beach chair behind a vehicle when a Chevrolet Colorado parked next to her pulled out of its parking spot.

The driver made an immediate right turn toward the beach exit, did not see the woman in her chair, and struck her with the truck’s right rear tire, which then ran over her head, VSO said.

The driver, an 84-year-old DeLeon Springs woman, remained on scene and cooperated fully with the investigation.

She said she was not aware she hit anyone until she was chased down by a witness, VSO said. There were no signs of impairment.

The injured woman was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.