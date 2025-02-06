‘Bridge Angel’ honored by family of man she saved from jumping

By Addie Meiners

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — It was an emotional reunion on Wednesday as Kristen Keeling and LMPD Det. Kyle Willis were honored for saving a man from jumping off the Clark Memorial Bridge.

It was Sunday, Jan. 25, when Keeling was out for a routine run. She was running across the Clark Memorial Bridge and came across a man.

“He was leaning over the rail with his head down,” said Keeling. “I realized he was ready to go in that moment, and I decided I was not okay with that. And that I was just going to do what I could to stop that from happening. I just looked in his eyes, and I was like, ‘You look really sad. Can you tell me what’s going on? Can you tell me what’s on your heart?'”

She said she didn’t initially call 911 because the man threatened to jump if she did. After talking to the man for more than 15 minutes, she was finally able to call first responders, and that’s when Det. Willis came to the scene.

“There’s really not a lot of training that you could do [to prepare you for this situation]. I may have looked and sounded calm there, but it was definitely very traumatic,” said Willis.

They were finally able to pull the man from the side of the bridge to safety.

“I will keep reiterating the honor should be on Kristen, that she’s the hero in all this,” said Willis.

On Wednesday, Keeling and Willis were named distinguished citizens by Mayor Craig Greenberg. But, what made it even more special, is the thank you they received from the sisters of the man whose life they saved.

“All I really know to say is thank you all; we are forever grateful,” said Michelle Littlejohn, the man’s sister. “She will always be our angel on the bridge.”

“What we need is more people like that,” said Marilyn Wales, the man’s other sister.

Keeling said that day has forever changed her.

“I feel like in my life, it’s almost like there’s a before and after from that day like it will impact me forever,” said Keeling. “It was one day for me and for the detective. But this is an ongoing story for our our neighbor on the bridge. We still care about him, and he’s still worth fighting for.”

Wales and Littlejohn said their brother has a long road ahead but is seeking mental health support.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.