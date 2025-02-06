HPD confirms the sixth death in Aliamanu fireworks explosion

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

HONOLULU (KITV) — Another death has been confirmed for the Aliamanu fireworks explosion incident.

It was reported on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at approximately 5:59 a.m., that a 30-year-old woman died at a local hospital in connection to the incident.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) states that this is the sixth death in this case.

The previous death was reported on January 28, 2025, where a 29-year-old man was confirmed to have died at an Arizona hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

Island News contacted the Honolulu Medical Examiner (ME) Office for additional information. The office stated that the identification of the woman will not be released at this time.

