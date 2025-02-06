Man charged with murder in stabbing of 28-year-old community organizer in downtown LA

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old community organizer in downtown Los Angeles, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

James Joshua Lopez, 24, is accused of killing Amanda Torres after she intervened to try to protect her brother, who was allegedly attacked by a group of men at a party, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say the stabbing happened near the area of E. 12th and Los Angeles streets around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Those who knew Torres say she had a big heart and always lit up a room. They say the UCLA graduate spent her time giving back to those in need and recently volunteered to help with fire relief efforts.

“This horrific and senseless act of violence took the life of a young woman who dedicated herself to making her community better,” District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “Amanda Torres was a bright, compassionate leader with limitless potential, and our hearts break for her family, friends, and everyone whose lives she touched.”

Lopez faces one count of murder with an allegation of personal use of a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, prosecutors said. His bail was set at just over $2 million.

Lopez’s arraignment is set for March 3. If convicted as charged, he faces up to 26 years to life in prison.

