Meet the nurse making custom Philadelphia Eagles onesies for babies born at her hospital

By Stephanie Stahl

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Eagles fever has swept across the Philadelphia region, including into many hospitals.

Newborn babies and their families at Bryn Mawr Hospital are getting some homemade Eagles swag, courtesy of a very talented nurse.

With the team headed to the Super Bowl, nurse Crystal Hallermeier is making customized onesies for the babies born in the labor and delivery unit.

“I wanted the baby eagle to be prominent,” she said. She uses iron-on vinyl for the designs.

Families “absolutely adore” the special outfits, she said.

“They’re so cute,” Chester Springs mom Katie Grashof said. “I love how a nurse made them here, she is so talented.”

“She came at just the right time, and she’s going to be here for a potential Super Bowl victory,” dad David Grashof said about their baby, Jane.

Shayna Abrams’ baby boy Khafee Zahair was wearing the Eagles onesie hours after he was born.

The lifelong Eagles fan says rooting for the Birds is a family affair that will now include her son.

Hallermeier says she loves sharing personal touches with the new families, and for her, being an Eagles fan is a newer passion.

I technically grew up a Dallas fan because my dad is a Dallas fan, but I married an Eagles fan, so I had to convert,” she said.

She’s part of Eagles Nation now, along with all the new baby eagles.

The Bryn Mawr nurses are wondering if a baby born Super Bowl weekend might end up with the name Saquon or Jalen.

