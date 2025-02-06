More than a jersey number: Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie shares why he holds No. 22 close to his heart

By Chloe Godding, Taylor Kauffman

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie proudly dons No. 22 on the field, but what some fans might not know is just how much No. 22 means to him.

KMBC 9 asked McDuffie on Wednesday about hi“Besides my prayer on the 22-yard line, I’m one of those guys that’s like, ‘Whatever the day brings, it brings,’” he said.

He then shared why he takes a moment to pray and why No. 22 is so special.

"It was my older brother's number. He passed away, shoot, about to be 10 years now, so, just a way for me to remember his name and remember his legacy."

When McDuffie first got to the Chiefs, he was given No. 21, but he was able to reclaim his preferred jersey number in 2023.

It’s also the number he wore in college, in what might have been an act of fate, he told the NFL in 2022 before he was drafted. He hadn’t mentioned anything about wearing his brother’s before walking into the Washington locker room. But, when he got there, he saw No. 22: Trent McDuffie.

Along with his jersey, McDuffie has No. 22 tattooed on his left arm.

