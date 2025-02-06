Rising cost of eggs has some businesses scrambling

By Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The rising cost of eggs has forced Waffle House to add a surcharge for every egg sold.

The restaurant chain with more than 1,900 locations in 25 states just added a temporary 50-cent surcharge per egg.

“I’m a little disappointed with that,” said Hinds County resident Luther Samuel. “I couldn’t believe it, so I went to IHOP.”

The bird flu outbreak led to the slaughter of more than 13 million hens since December. That’s left fewer chickens to lay eggs, reducing the supply.

“I paid $7 the other day at Kroger for 18 eggs, so it’s bad,” said Christine Brown, of Jackson.

Customers shopping for eggs at the grocery store are also seeing sticker shock. Alton Horton, of Jackson, said he paid more than $17 for two cartons of eggs.

“It’s more than half a tank of gas,” Horton said. “I can get to the store better than I can eat.”

Waffle House company officials said it will monitor egg prices and adjust or remove the extra charge as market conditions allow.

