87-year-old man tied up, assaulted in Bronx home invasion, police say

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — The search is on in the Bronx for two men who police say attacked and robbed an 87-year-old man after forcing their way into his apartment.

It happened Jan. 19 inside an apartment building on Willis Avenue in Mott Haven.

Elderly victim says he was pistol-whipped during robbery William Cortes says he heard a knock at the door, and when he answered, two men pretending to deliver an envelope forced their way in.

“They pushed me to the bed. He laid me down. He put something on my feet,” he said.

Police say the suspects tied Cortes up and demanded cash.

“He told me, ‘You got more money. Where you got the money? Where you got it? Where you got the money?'” he said. “They hit me with the gun here [in the head] . It was a 9 millimeter.”

Cortes’ daughter, Willi Marie Cortes, came home to a ransacked apartment, and then she saw her father.

“He had blood, bruises here. It looked really bad. He had stitches [on his forehead],” she said.

Victim’s daughter believes father was targeted

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects seen in the lobby of the Willis Avenue building moments before they headed upstairs.

“They picked this specific floor with this specific number,” Willi Marie Cortes said.

Police say the suspects got way with a cellphone, cash and a wallet, and the victim’s daughter now feels her father was targeted.

“They also said, ‘Where’s the money?’ That shows they had information of there was money here, even though there wasn’t any money,” she said.

After 30 years of living in his apartment, the peace has been shattered for William Cortes every time he hears a knock at the door.

“My father says, ‘Don’t open the door, don’t the open door, let me check first,'” Willi Marie Cortes said.

“I’m feeling scared, you know? I don’t go down anyway,” William Cortes said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

