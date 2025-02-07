Frederick County doctor charged with rape, second-degree assault released on $50K bond

By Barry Simms

FREDERICK, Maryland (WBAL) — A Frederick doctor charged with rape, second-degree assault and sex offense was released on bond Wednesday.

In court, prosecutors told the judge that since the allegations became public, the Frederick Police Department has been inundated with calls from other possible victims.

The alleged sexual assaults happened during exams at the Montclaire Medical Building near Frederick Health Hospital.

Now, a grand jury has indicted Syed Haque, 64, an internist and primary care physician. Police arrested Haque on Tuesday.

During a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors called him a danger to the community and asked a judge to deny bail.

The defense said while the allegations are serious, that is all they are.

Haque has been practicing medicine for more than 20 years. When the exams occurred, nurses were just feet away, and they did not raise any concerns.

According to the indictment, a patient alleged she was assaulted during two separate office visits. She claimed the doctor touched her inappropriately last October and again last month. She did not report the first incident because she was unsure if she had been assaulted. She did report to his staff and police the second time, saying the doctor conducted pelvic and breast exams that were not the reason for her visits.

The patient said Haque demanded several times that she kiss him.

The judge released Haque on a $50,000 secured bond. He cannot have any contact with the victim, he must surrender his passport and is not allowed to practice or see any patients until the matter is resolved.

The judge did not order electronic monitoring but did tell the doctor to report to pretrial supervision once per week.

