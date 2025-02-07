Teen charged in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing given house arrest as she awaits trial; victim’s mother says justice was not served

By Michael Hudak, Gail Levy, Rubén Rosario

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A 17-year-old girl accused in her boyfriend’s fatal stabbing in Miami was given house arrest as she awaits trial, angering the victim’s mother.

7News cameras captured Jahara Malik as she walked out of a Miami-Dade County courtroom with her family, Thursday afternoon.

During the hearing, the victim’s mother, Nathalie Jean, pleaded to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Christine Hernandez to keep Malik behind bars.

“She took my son from me,” said Jean in court.

Outside the courtroom, Jean spoke with reporters.

“She did a crime; she needs to pay the time,” she said.

Jean and five other family members of the victim, 17-year-old Yahkeim Lollar, spoke in court Thursday.

“My nephew is gone forever,” said Lollar’s aunt.

Malik faces a manslaughter charge in her boyfriend’s death. Cameras showed her watching Lollar’s loved ones speak in court as she wiped tears from her eyes.

Malik’s attorneys fought to keep Malik out of jail while she awaits trial.

Malik said the stabbing was accidental, and th two were playing at the time.

“This was an accidental situation; this was not intended,” said one of her attorneys.

But Jean is not convinced.

“How is that accidental? She never, not once said my son threatened her, she never said that she felt threatened or that he was agressive towards her,” she said. “Who pulls out a knife?”

Meanwhile, the state suggested house arrest.

Prosecutors used cellphone video as part of their argument that Malik is a threat to the community.

The footage shows Malik, seen wearing blue scrubs, getting into a fight with another girl in a classroom back in 2024 — months before she would be accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend.

“I wish that there was something that I can do to bring you back your son. I cannot do that,” Hernandez told Jean in court

Ultimately, the judge decided on level one house arrest lockdown, the most strict version of a house arrest, keeping the 17-year-old out of jail. The only exception to leaving her home is to attend school and to see her attorneys.

Jean was not satisfied with the ruling.

“We don’t really feel like justice was served today, you know, but we’re going to continue fighting,” she said.

Another major decision made during Thursday’s hearing was a trial date. It is set to begin May 5.

