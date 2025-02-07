Waukesha woman facing domestic abuse charges after disagreement over wedding venue turns violent

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Waukesha woman is being charged with domestic abuse and reckless injury after a fight with her boyfriend over a wedding venue turned violent.

Brookfield police first responded to a call for help from a home on Jan. 29.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, covered in blood, lying across the doorway, with 22-year-old Kailee Brantner holding her young daughter on a nearby couch.

Court documents confirmed Brantner and the man were dating — although at this time it is unclear what their current relationship status is — and had gotten into a disagreement about using their house as a wedding venue, after he had woken up to texts and screenshots between Brantner and his mother.

The man told police that when she came home early from work, Brantner attacked him and “tore his whole shirt off” before she picked up a knife and started fighting, leaving injuries on his left bicep, chest, and side of neck.

But documents said Brantner told police that she was “scared and fearful for her daughter” and that she was worried “her boyfriend would batter her.”

Brantner continued to tell officials that’s why she grabbed the knife, “because she wanted him to leave and felt threatened by everything going on.”

Documents said she added the two have “been physical in the past” and she stayed after the fight because “she did not want to be accused of fleeing the scene.”

Brantner was released from custody on a $3,500 bond.

She is required to have GPS monitoring and cannot come within one mile of the man.

Her next court date is Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

