Woman charged after courtroom brawl in Albuquerque

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A woman is facing charges after a courtroom hearing resulted in a brawl in downtown Albuquerque.

Court records show 34-year-old Marie Lucero is facing a charge of battery on a peace officer following the alleged attack.

The attack, caught on video, happened during a hearing for murder suspect Alexander Ortiz on Friday, Jan. 31. He is accused of murdering Alianna Farfan.

Charges were also filed against Pete Ysasi and Carlos Lucero. They both face felony charges of battery on a police officer and assault on a jail, according to court documents.

Marie Lucero also faces a charge of assault on a jail. She is due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 27.

