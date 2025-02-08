Skip to Content
Jimmy Butler removed from iconic mural after Heat exit

<i>WFOR via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Artist Kyle Holbrook began repainting the mural this week
By WFOR News Staff

    MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Jimmy Butler’s time with the Miami Heat is over and soon, so will his presence on a well-known mural in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Artist Kyle Holbrook began repainting the mural this week, removing Butler’s image from the artwork that has been a local fixture for four years on the 3500 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue.

“He’s now with the Golden State Warriors, this is a Miami Heat mural. He’s gotta go!” Holbrook said.

“One day when he retires, he’ll probably be added again, but for now, he’s out.”

Butler, who recently parted ways with the Heat after a high-profile breakup, is set to make his debut with the Warriors this weekend.

