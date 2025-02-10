Atmospheric river will bring rainstorm, potential flooding to Los Angeles mid-week

By Chelsea Hylton

LOS ANGELES (KCAL KCBS) — A new atmospheric river will bring a new rainstorm to the Los Angeles area in the middle of the week, forecasters say.

KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno said this next storm could be the biggest we’ve had since late 2023. There is the potential for flooding and mudslides, especially in burn scar areas.

The National Weather Service predicts the storm will arrive Wednesday and last through Friday. The storm will make its way south from northern California.

“The highest risk of mudslides will be Thursday night and Friday morning,” Deanno said.

The NWS said the Los Angeles area could get 1 to 2 inches of rain with 2 to 4 inches in the coastal foothills. But forecasters said there is a chance totals could be even higher.

The rain will decrease Friday morning with scattered showers in the afternoon. Conditions will dry out heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will be low in the 50s which is below average for this time of year, the NWS said.

