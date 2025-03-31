1,000 acre Silver Fire burning prompts evacuation orders, warnings in SoCal

By Dean Fioresi

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A rapidly growing wildfire has prompted evacuation orders for residents of Inyo and Mono Counties, according to Cal Fire officials.

The blaze, which is being called the Silver Fire, was reported at around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road, just north of Bishop.

As of 8 p.m., the fire had grown to engulf 1,000 acres of vegetation in the area and was 0% contained.

Evacuation orders were issued for several communities, including the White Mountain Estates Neighborhood, Laws in Inyo County and Chalfant in Mono County.

“A 30-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 6 has been closed for public safety,” Cal Fire said.

Strong winds currently blowing in the area have caused the flames to spread quickly and “have created hazardous conditions,” Cal Fire officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the area from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. They forecasted winds as strong as 35 miles per hour in the area, with strongest gusts possibly reaching 65 miles per hour.

Firefighters from Cal Fire’s San Bernardino Unit were assisting the City of Bishop Fire Department and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

