Adaptive sports bootcamp gives paralyzed veterans a second chance

By Duaa Israr

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — When you think of bootcamp, you may think of pushups, sit ups, or running, but at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, Wednesday morning’s bootcamp looked a little different.

Whether is a bocce ball sliding down the court, the swing of a racket hitting the tennis ball, or a basketball getting nothing but net, for Terrence Green every single sport is an opportunity to do his best.

“Some of the guys were racing against one another. Of course, I lost. I’m not as good as these guys,” said Green. “I’m what you call tetraplegic.”

In 2003, Green, a veteran of 23 years, lost function of his spine following a car accident.

“My injury knocked me out,” said Green.

From serving in the military to traveling and scuba diving, one moment brought his life to a halt, but this group gave him a second chance.

“I started losing interest in things, but then the PVA was like we got sports. Let’s go,” said Green.

The Milwaukee VA and the Wisconsin Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America help people like Green participate in sports – even though their way of playing may look different.

“From the moment of injury all the way until now, we’ll keep supporting them and keep being there for them and keep making sure they’re being as successful as possible,” said Erinn Brulla with the Milwaukee Veterans Association.

Now, Green will compete in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Minneapolis next month.

“It doesn’t matter different how your weight is. It’s all about your shoulders and pushing. You gotta learn how to push,” said Green.

One accident may have changed his life, but Green says its change he’s embraced.

“The more people understand, the better it is for people in wheelchairs,” said Green. “You’re smiling, you’re laughing, you’re having fun. I said, ‘Yes, honey I am.’”

