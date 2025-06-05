Amazon opens new warehouse facility in Hollister, boosting local job opportunities

By Joyce Kim

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — Amazon has opened a new cross-dock facility in Hollister, San Benito County, marking an expansion of its footprint in the region and promising to bring over 800 new jobs.

The facility serves as a logistics hub designed to expedite delivery times, with operations already off to a strong start.

“Our systems here decide where this package has to go. It gets a label on these packages, and within, you know, a matter of 15-20 minutes, we are able to get the packages into the trailers on the outbound and ship them up,” said Sivakumar Muthusubramanian, the Amazon Facility Manager.

The massive 1.2 million square foot building was initially intended to be a full-scale fulfillment center, a project that could have generated significant sales tax revenue for Hollister.

However, Amazon adapted the facility to meet evolving customer and logistical demands. The company plans to introduce night shift operations in the coming weeks.

“What this means for us is a lot of opportunities for doors, for people to stay in town which ultimately will help with some of the traffic congestion, as well as just individual families who just are going to be so happy to have local jobs here so they can be closer to their family,” said Hollister Mayor Roxanne Gonzalez Stephens.

This is Amazon’s second facility in Hollister.

The e-commerce giant has also donated $250,000 to the city for community development programs, aiming to establish a long-term partnership with San Benito County.

