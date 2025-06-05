Dog receiving treatment after having leg cut off with pair of scissors

By Sarah Metts

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — News 8 has an update on the dog named Kimber, who lost her leg after her owner cut it off with a pair of scissors.

Kimber is doing okay. What happened to her occurred on a farm in Colerain Township, Lancaster County, back in May.

She has been on the road to recovery ever since.

According to court documents, Kimber’s owner, Stephen Stoltzfus, only called the veterinarian to ask for pain medication but refused to bring her in for any care.

“This isn’t what you see every day in the way of animal cruelty or neglect. The owner had indicated that her leg had been caught in a piece of farm equipment, and instead of bringing her into the vet, he completed the amputation of the leg using a pair of household scissors. He had indicated at one point that he felt the saliva was going to be sufficient to heal the wound,” said Nicole Wilson, the director of animal law enforcement.

It was the vet who then alerted the police.

They believe Kimber was sitting in pain after the at-home amputation for at least three days.

“She was soaked in her own blood, which was caked to her hair, and the officers rushed her back for emergency medical treatment at our main line animal rescue site,” Wilson said.

Wilson says, despite the suffering Kimber has endured, she is a loving and sweet dog.

“The one thing that everyone notes about Kimber is how loving and just, you know, she lays there for all of her bandage treatments, she licks the hands of the nurses and vet just so appreciative of every soft, loving touch she receives,” Wilson said.

Stoltzfus was arrested for animal cruelty. He is no longer in custody, but part of his bail agreement required him to hand over his 14 other dogs inside his home on Pumping State Road.

