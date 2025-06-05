Iowa man arrested for stealing more than $30K from nursing home resident

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON, Iowa (KCCI) — A Jefferson man is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $34,000 from a dependent adult.

Jeremy Fister, 48, was arrested Monday.

Court documents say the Jefferson Police Department was first notified about the theft back in November from a Health and Human Services case worker.

Investigators say Fister stole more than $34,000 from a nursing home resident who had given him power of attorney.

Court documents say the victim had no idea what was going on, and that Fister had been transferring small amounts of money into his account since December 2022.

Fister is charged with dependent adult abuse and exploitation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.