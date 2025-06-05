Mother recounts terrifying flood escape; 76 properties damaged

By Kate Devine

Click here for updates on this story

EL DORADO, Kansas (KAKE) — As floodwaters rushed through El Dorado on Tuesday, Kelcie Nichols says she had just seconds to act.

“We started walking out the door. The water is up to my knees when I get out the door,” she said. “As we’re going down the road, I get pushed over by the water with my daughter in my arms.”

Nichols and her young daughter were among dozens forced to evacuate after torrential rainfall overwhelmed parts of the city, sending water into homes, motels and low-lying neighborhoods.

“I was scared that she was gonna get taken because of the water. How strong it was,” she said. “We lost a lot of our stuff due to the flooding.”

El Dorado city manager David Dillner said about 76 properties were affected, primarily near the river and in flat areas.

“We obviously experienced a lot of damage in terms of property,” Dillner said. “But fortunately, we didn’t have any injuries. Human life was preserved — and that’s obviously the most important thing.”

Dillner said voluntary evacuations began quickly Tuesday afternoon, and most residents complied. The city worked with Butler County emergency management and the sheriff’s office to respond.

A temporary Red Cross shelter remains open at the Butler County Community Center on Griffith Street. About 30 people stayed there on Tuesday night. The Red Cross says help is available for anyone displaced by the flooding, and no ID is required to access shelter or support.

As of Wednesday, officials were still assessing damage and preparing for potential additional rain.

Nichols said she’s taking things day by day.

“All I can tell them is, keep your head up. It’s going to get better eventually,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.