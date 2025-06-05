SUV crashes into back of truck causing steel plates to fall on Route 128 in Massachusetts, driver says

By Matt Reed

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a flatbed truck on Route 128 in Burlington, Massachusetts, causing steel plates to fall onto the roadway, the truck driver says.

The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Route 3.

The truck driver, George Goffered, of Bay State Plate, said he was driving when he noticed in his rearview mirrors a vehicle that was out of control.

“He swerved, he went underneath my truck, picked it up and he drove me into the guardrail,” Goffredo said. “The truck rocked back and forth, and that’s when I, thank god, I had four chains on. The plates didn’t go far but they came off the truck and they slid a little ways.”

The driver of the SUV, who was not identified was taken to Lahey Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Massachusetts State Police said.

Some of the plates also landed in the breakdown lane on the southbound side of the highway. Goffredo said the steel plates were tied down with four chains and binders.

Lane closures were in place for much of the morning commute as crews completed cleanup of debris, MassDOT said.

The crash remains under investigation.

