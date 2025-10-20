Brandy explains why she left Monica all alone on stage

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Brandy has issued a statement about what she says happened during a Chicago stop of her joint tour with fellow singer Monica.

Brandy abruptly left the stage over the weekend during The Boy Is Mine Tour, leaving Monica to finish it solo.

TMZ shared video of Brandy departing, after she said “Give me one second y’all, I gotta get my …”

Attendees took to social media to express their confusion and disappointment with the concer, noting that the pair didn’t even perform the hit 1998 duet for which the tour is named.

On Sunday, Brandy cleared things up, posting a statement which began with thanking people for “the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers.”

“I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance,” the statement reads. “I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production.”

Brandy added her appreciation for her “sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support” and added that she went from the arena to a doctor.

The tour had been eagerly awaited as there had been speculation over the years of tension between the two singers.

In an interview with Essence, Brandy said she believed their tour was much bigger than their hit, which cast them as rivals for the same guy.

“At the time, it was two young women coming together, bringing our voices and our stories into one moment — and the world connected with it in a way we couldn’t have imagined,” Brandy told Essence. “To see how that song connected with people all over the world — and still does — is such a blessing.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.