Utah limits gatherings to 100 people as coronavirus spreads

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says gatherings should be limited to 100 people for at least the next two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Herbert announced the measure at a news conference Thursday where officials from the University of Utah and Utah State University said they are canceling in-person classes and moving the rest of the semester online.

That move follows dozens of other universities around the country.

Herbert says Utah is not seeing community spread of the virus but officials are bracing for that.

Five people have tested positive, including two Utah Jazz basketball players.