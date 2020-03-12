Utah State Univeristy moves academic courses online

Coronavirus Coverage

LOGAN, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to our campus communities, Utah State University will move academic courses online on Wednesday, March 18.

To allow faculty time to move their courses into the online learning environment, classes are canceled from Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17.

The university will otherwise remain open for business. Residents in USU Housing are encouraged to stay and services will continue to be provided.

Staff will continue business as usual as much as possible, with an emphasis on social distancing and avoiding meetings over 20 people. Staff who are at greater risk for complications from COVID-19 may work with their supervisors to make accommodations. All employees who are ill should stay at home, rest, recover and prevent the spread of germs.

