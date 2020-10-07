Jackson “Trick-Or-Treat on Town Square” canceled

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce has officially called off the traditional Trick-or-Treat on Town Square.

The decision comes after recent announcements from St. John’s and Public Health that Jackson has returned to “red” stages of the pandemic and strong recommendations that everyone do their part to limit the spread of the disease.

“It’s always a difficult decision to cancel events that our community has come to expect and love, but it’s much more important that we do our part in keeping our community safe,” Director of Events Britney Magleby said. “We continue to look for ways to engage our community while encouraging everyone to play a role community safety."

The Chamber will be donating Halloween candy to local elementary schools who will be celebrating the holiday individually in accordance with existing safety operations.

Businesses wanting to be involved can also choose to donate candy or money directly to the Teton County Education Foundation. For more information, contact britney@jacksonholechamber.com.

You can enter into the costume contest by submitting photos via social media, and the Chamber will pick winners on Halloween. Follow “jhchamber” on Instagram for more information to come.