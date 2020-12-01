1,607 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 1,607 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 103,305.
There are a total of 87,419 confirmed cases and 15,886 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 171 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed four deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 211 new cases Tuesday. There are 130 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 31 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 35 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 944 active cases. You can view more HERE.
EIPH has also confirmed three deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 41,354 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 27,130 cases.
The state said 86 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,135, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 769.
There are 5,136 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,113 cases among health care workers.
31 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 960.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 21 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 37 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 121 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 264 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 509 people were 80+
94.80% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.74% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.80% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.70% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
88.55% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 11.45% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 17 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|22,837
674
203
111
|3,304
242
50
32
|245
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,208
5,668
1,583
290
1,985
706
1,594
41
|89
1,223
322
67
185
255
172
13
|7
94
14
8
17
10
18
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|7,822
565
4,266
1,584
144
732
431
49
|1,952
139
487
360
19
70
64
9
|66
2
8
11
1
10
7
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|2,781
1,864
265
374
559
153
116
105
|1,781
971
180
112
164
37
29
20
|33
29
10
4
6
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|6,956
878
163
272
505
|704
124
192
14
16
|83
4
4
3
22
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,167
675
1,644
484
187
|175
96
86
76
23
|35
9
3
0
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|14,199
804
1,402
640
95
651
|1,525
207
255
65
18
130
|142
5
15
5
2
12
|TOTAL
|87,419
|15,886
|960
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
