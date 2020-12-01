171 new COVID-19 cases in Southeastern Idaho

Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 171 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

See county case counts below:

This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 9,511.

Out of the 9,511 cases, 8,418 have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH has also confirmed four deaths associated with COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

For more information, click HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock County, Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County, Oneida County and Power County are all in the high risk category.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released a report Tuesday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville and Madison are in the critical risk category. Jefferson, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton are in the high risk category. Custer is in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

• Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at

rebound.idaho.gov.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

• Practice social distancing (6ft).

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.