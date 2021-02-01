Some 65 and over get their first COVID-19 dose

Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It was the first day for those aged 65 and over to get their COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

More than 700 people in the age group were scheduled to get the vaccines at the waterfront facility in Idaho Falls.

Despite the struggle for people to get an appointment on Saturday, administrators the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is going smoothly.

Some of the volunteers are people 65 years and older and were not able to get registered themselves for the first vaccine appointment.

Those volunteers said they felt safe while helping others line up and fill out forms to get vaccinated.

Amy Gamett, Clinical Services Division Administrator with Eastern Idaho Public Health says they are planning to change how to register for appointments online.

How they plan to make those changes has not yet been released.

They tell us they will have more information about the registration on Tuesday.