Utah governor: All adults will be vaccine eligible April 1

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's governor says all people age 18 and over in the state will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines on April 1.

A spokeswoman for Governor Spencer Cox says officials expect to have 1.5 million doses by April 10, when Utah’s statewide mask order will be lifted.

Mask orders will remain for schools and large gatherings.

Utah on Tuesday also reported the first death of a child because of to COVID-19.

The state’s number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases and virus-related hospitalizations have been going down since January.

The state health department says the boy died in Salt Lake County but did not provide his age.