CVAC to send expanded recommendation on Group 3 to Gov. Little

Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) will send a recommendation to Gov. Brad Little on the process for vaccinating Idahoans between the ages of 16 and 44 in Group 3 by Monday, March 15.

CVAC’s recommendations are subject to approval, modification, or rejection by Gov. Little.

CVAC members are being asked to choose via an electronic vote between two options:

Option A would allow all Idahoans between the ages of 16 and 44 with at least one medical condition that puts them at increased risk for COVID-19 illness to be eligible for vaccine on the same day. After a period of time, based on supply and demand, all Idahoans in that age range regardless of medical condition would become eligible for vaccine.

Option B would more slowly roll out the eligibility groups and would alternate between age groups with at least one medical condition and age groups regardless of medical condition. For example, Idahoans between the ages of 35 and 44 with at least one medical condition would become eligible for vaccine first, and after a period of time — potentially two weeks — all Idahoans in that age range would become eligible for vaccine. That process would repeat down to age 16.

Based on CVAC’s recommendation, Gov. Little has already approved a process like the one proposed in Option B for vaccinating Idahoans between the ages of 55 and 64 in Group 3.

During a meeting March 12, CVAC discussed the above options for Group 3 to help inform their online voting due March 15, but did not cast any live votes. At its next meeting on March 19, CVAC is set to decide how to define congregate living settings and consider prioritization of people living in those settings.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee was formed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at the direction of Gov. Brad Little in October and its members represent stakeholders from across Idaho, including the tribes, priority populations, healthcare systems and providers, and immunization organizations.