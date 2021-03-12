Teton County, Wyo. mask order to go into effect Tuesday

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Following the Statewide Mask Requirement removal announcement on Monday, the Teton District Health Officer requested a local health order to allow Teton County, Wyo. to keep the mask requirement in place.

Dr. Travis Riddell’s request was approved Friday, and the new local mask order will go into effect on March 16, 2021.

In making his request to the state, Riddell felt a mask mandate is still necessary and appropriate in Teton County due to several factors.

“Teton County has just moved up a risk level into the Orange (Moderate) Risk Level for COVID-19 as we begin to see an increase in our current case counts," he said. "Our county has the majority of identified cases of the B.1.1.7 variant statewide, and the B.1.351 variant has also been detected here. We know that these variants may pose challenges such as increased transmission and more severe disease, but we also know that wearing masks works and now is not the time in Teton County to let go of this proven mitigation measure."

The Teton County mask order, titled Teton District Health Officer Public Health Order #21-3, requires people aged 12 and older to wear face coverings when outside of their home or other places of residence, with several exceptions. It will remain in effect for one month through April

16, 2021, unless revoked or extended before that time.

Teton District Health Officer Public Health Order #21-3 states that:

All persons over the age of 12 must wear a face covering when inside or in line to enter any business, local or municipal government facility, healthcare facility, or riding in a taxi or public transportation. All employees of retail or commercial businesses and employees of local and municipal government facilities open to the public are required to wear a face covering when they are within six feet of customers, clients, volunteers or other employees. There are multiple exceptions to the order, including if a person has a medical conditionthat prevents t hem from wearing a face covering.

"We want to keep the mask order in place until a larger percentage of our community have been given the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Riddell said.

You can find the full text of the order, as well as other policies and guidance, here.