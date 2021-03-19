Teton County, Wyo. COVID-19 vaccination update

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Health Department in Wyoming is currently vaccinating individuals included in Phase 1C and individuals who are in Phase 1A and 1B who have not already received the COVID vaccine.

Individuals who qualify for any of the Phase 1 subgroups can register and fill out the registration form HERE.

As of Thursday, Teton County has given out 8,027 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is completely free, and if you need assistance completing the registration form, call the registration call center at (307) 732-8628, option 1. The call center is staffed by volunteer operators and will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are unable to get through to the call center, call back. Health officials say they have been experiencing high call volumes.

Teton County’s Phase 1 registration list has over 7,000 individuals. Each week they can provide approximately 1,500 vaccine appointments split between those ages 50-64, individuals with chronic conditions and essential

workers on the registration list. Those ages 50-64 will be selected based on age with the oldest individuals receiving appointments first. Essential orkers and individuals with a chronic disease will be randomly selected

weekly.

The longer you are on the registration list, the greater chance you will have of being selected. An additional 100 individuals are selected from the registration list to be on the waitlist for a vaccine that week. If they are not pulled from the waitlist, those individuals receive appointments the following week.

Officials ask you to submit your information only once as you will stay on the registry until you are selected and receive a vaccine.

Emails containing the link to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment are sent from covidvax@tetoncountywy.gov. Make sure to check your spam folders to make sure you don’t miss the email.

If you are offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you will need to be in Teton County and available to receive your second dose 21 days later for Pfizer and 28 days later for Moderna.

If you are selected for the vaccine but are unable to attend both your first and second doses, please email covidvax@tetoncountywy.gov, five days before you would like your first dose.

Teton County has also received one shipment of 300 doses of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) for the month of March. These doses have been fully distributed. Production for this vaccine is still limited but will increase over time.