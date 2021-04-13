Following CDC, Utah recommends Johnson & Johnson pause

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is recommending that providers pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following the lead of federal officials who are investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The executive director of the Utah Department of Health, Rich Saunders, said Tuesday that a pause is the right thing to do even though it will slow vaccination efforts.

He says it's critical that the public be confident in the vaccines and reports like these need to be taken seriously and investigated.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will continue to be used in Utah.

They account for the majority of shots administered in the state.