Teton County, Wyo. extends local mask order

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The local health order that requires individuals within Teton County, Wyo. to wear face coverings in certain places, with exceptions, has been extended.

The mask order, Teton District Health Officer Public Health Order #21-3, was initially enacted on March 12, 2021, and will now be in place through May 17, 2021.

Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell said extending the mask mandate in Teton County is a necessary action at this stage.

“Several factors led me to request that our local mask order remain in place for another month," he said. "Spring break travel, our county’s popularity as a travel destination, and the presence of more transmissible variants of the virus put our community at risk for another disease spike. We need to keep the mask order in place until a larger portion of the population in Teton County has had the opportunity to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Wearing masks in public is a straightforward and low-cost way to reduce risk of infection while we vaccinate more people in our community.”

The first extension of Teton District Health Officer Public Health Order #21-3 states:

All persons over the age of 12 must wear a face covering when inside or in line to enter any business, local or municipal government facility, healthcare facility, or riding in a taxi or public transportation. All employees of retail or commercial businesses and employees of local and municipal government facilities open to the public are required to wear a face covering when they are within six feet of customers, clients, volunteers or other employees. All businesses must post notices in a clearly visible location stating that face coverings are required. There are multiple exceptions to the order, including if a person has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering.

You can view the full text of the order, as well as other policies and guidance HERE.