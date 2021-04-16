Teton County, Wyo. adds more COVID-19 vaccine appointments, walk-ins welcome

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments were released Friday morning on the Teton County Health Department’s vaccine webpage for Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Anyone 16+ who lives or works in Teton County, Wyo. can click HERE to book an appointment.

Vaccine appointments will continue to be released weekly for the following week.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 years old and want to be vaccinated must be accompanied by someone 18 years or older and a parent or guardian must sign their consent form.

The health district said there are plenty of COVID-19 vaccines available in the community. If you are interested in receiving the vaccine, book your appointment today.

The health district is now accepting walk-ins from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. any day the clinic is operating. The clinic is currently located at 510 US-89 Jackson, WY where Target will be located. You can walk-in for either the first dose or the second dose of the COVID vaccine produced by Pfizer.

If you have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine and want to speak to one of a nurse, call the

COVID hotline at 307-732-8628, option 3. Please leave a message and one of our nurses will return your call.

As of April 12, 2021, 13,808 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine have been given out and 914 doses of the Janssen COVID vaccine have been given out.

It is estimated that 39.72% of Teton County’s population is fully vaccinated.