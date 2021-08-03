Utah’s hospitals feeling the strain of latest COVID-19 wave

Coronavirus Coverage

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s hospitals are feeling the strain as coronavirus cases increase, the vast majority among unvaccinated people, officials said Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox called the latest wave a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

He maintained the state would not require people show they got the shot.

But he said if private companies require some sort of proof of vaccination, the state would support them.

Hospitals also have shortages of healthcare workers and medications.

Healthcare officials say the state had more than 6,000 new cases over the past week, about 90% of those affected unvaccinated people.