Wyoming health officer urges masks indoors for most of state

Coronavirus Coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming's state health officer is urging both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to resume wearing masks indoors in most of the state.

That's due to an increase in infections of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The state health department says 15 of 23 counties have moderate to high virus transmission.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, said Wednesday people should wear masks indoors in those areas, which include Laramie, Campbell, Sweetwater, Albany, Fremont and 10 other counties.

Harrist says the low vaccination rate of 33% makes the state more vulnerable to the delta variant.