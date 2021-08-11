COVID-19 outbreak linked to music festival in eastern Oregon

Coronavirus Coverage

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Local health leaders are looking into a COVID-19 outbreak linked to an outdoor music festival in eastern Oregon.

KATU-TV reports Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara says officials have tied 66 COVID-19 cases to the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest on July 10.

The public health director says outbreaks linked to outdoor music festivals are raising new concerns about outdoor transmission and the more contagious delta variant.

Fiumara says 61 of the people who tested positive were unvaccinated.

Fiumara says 43 of the cases are among Umatilla County residents.