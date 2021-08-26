COVID-19 in Wyoming’s men’s prisons: more staff than inmates

Coronavirus Coverage

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — More staff than inmates at Wyoming’s men’s prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past month.

The Department of Corrections has reported 43 cases of the virus among staff at the Wyoming State Penitentiary and the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution since July 23.

There have been 20 inmate cases in those facilities over the same period of time.

About 35% of Department of Corrections employees report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while about 64% of inmates are vaccinated.

Over the past month, the Wyoming women’s prison has seen five staff and 11 inmates test positive for COVID-19.