COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,241new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,241 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 503,346.

There are a total of 386,778 confirmed cases and 116,568 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 112,504 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 462,676 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,680,892 total doses have been administered. 964,780 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 11 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,883. Out of those cases, 42,132 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 564 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 149 cases in the last seven days and 499 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 113,132 cases.

The state said 46 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,628, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,125.

104,781 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,246.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

193 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

416 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

949 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,442 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,154 people were 80+

94.78% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.83% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 126,823

7,100

2,434

805 27,965

1,554

591

440 1,097

72

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,149

18,280

4,296

781

4,012

2,362

3,054

129 829

9,323

2,590

446

1,413

1,404

1,608

43 32

308

68

15

55

67

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,369

2,878

13,555

6,624

687

2,361

1,704

116 11,953

1,457

1,994

2,505

226

549

764

37 299

9

55

68

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,939

6,514

614

860

1,401

753

618

350 8,751

4,376

1,016

783

1,107

328

302

171 269

170

34

20

31

18

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,951

8,143

1,743

1,817

2,530 6,886

1,853

591

860

487 638

195

67

44

79 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,548

2,519

6,836

1,470

906 1,622

937

705

1,100

422 156

58

54

36

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 56,221

2,915

4,770

2,081

622

1,651 12,031

1,218

1,643

445

156

934 716

83

90

53

16

59 TOTAL 386,778 116,568 5,246

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

