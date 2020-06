Life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Every Thursday night players meet up to throw bags at Bob's Indoor Golf.

Cornhole Idaho East say they welcome new members every week and all skill levels are welcome.

"It's awesome," said. "I mean, the great thing is anybody can play. We have Colin he's 11 or 12. Women, Men, it doesn't matter. Anybody can play and it's fun. It's something you can practice in your backyard and get better at week by week."