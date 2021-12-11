Holiday favorite The Nutcracker hits the stage in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)

The classical story of a little girl's dream at Christmas time combined with beautiful music and dance is a holiday tradition that never gets old, and this year the beloved Nutcracker is back in front of a live audience.

For many of us, Christmas means the Nutcracker Ballet, and this year it's back in all its splendor!

Dancer Annalee Bitton says " It’s so magical and without The Nutcracker, it’s just not Christmas and it’s so exciting it’s beautiful and the music is beautiful and the dancing is beautiful and it’s just an honor to be able to do it

And it's a special honor to be in front of a live audience this year

"Oh my gosh without the audience you just don’t have the same energy and excitement so having the applause," says Bitton, "is just so energizing and exciting and it makes it just so much more magical

Artistic Director Beth Moore says "0h it’s just pretty much indescribable because last year we did do a live stream and it just wasn’t the same you don’t have that energy and the dancers feed off of that they want someone to clap and say bravo and this is the performing arts so they really do need that and we’re very grateful that we're able to do it this year what does it do for the dancers in life."

The Alliance Academy of Dance has a rich tradition of performing beloved holiday ballet and now after 17 years in Pocatello, the Nutcracker has become a tradition for the community as well.

Moore says its fun to watch the dancers grow up in the iconic roles.

"I have known her since she was a baby mouse her first year of the nutcracker I’ve seen her be a little Clara she’s done dewdrop and of course this year she’s a sugarplum fairy

Dancer Grace Friedley agrees. "It’s pretty crazy because as you get older you’re like, Oh wow I did that you know and as you get older you kind of realize I'm older now I'm doing different things and it gets even more exciting.

The dancers seem to float effortlessly through a series of gravity-defying leaps and dizzying turns but it takes a lot of work to make it look that easy.

There is a sacrifice that comes with it, these dancers dance right after school some of them from 2:30 in the afternoon until 9:00 at night so I think that that discipline factor is definitely there." says Moore.

And the dancers say it's worth it Sophia Olson says this is her dream that is coming true.

"It’s fun I love it! People ask me about it and I say yeah that’s me I'm hoping to go to college for dance or maybe join a small professional company that’s the dream so we’ll see where that goes."

And its magical moments like this that are making those dreams come true.

There are three more shows left - Friday, December 10th at 7:00 pm - and Saturday, Dec 11th at 2:00 and 7:00 p-m.

The show is at the Pocatello High School auditorium and tickets are available at the door.

Tickets for reserved seating are 30 dollars.

and 25 dollars for general admission.

Kids two and under are free.