The Eucharistic Pilgrimage visits Pocatello

A national journey celebrating the Catholic faith made it's way through the streets of Pocatello today.

The Eucharistic Pilgrimage is a Catholic tradition that faded in the mid-20th century, and the national Eucharistic pilgrimage is attempting to bring it back.

The Eucharist is carried through the streets by Catholic clergy at many stops across the United States. St. John's Catholic Center at Idaho State University was one of them.

Bishop Peter Christenson spoke to the congregation on the need for peace, and the Franciscan sisters of the Eucharist gave a presentation.

The Eucharist will be in St Anthony's catholic church in Pocatello overnight with many of the faithful keeping watch.

After a 7 a.m. mass at St. Anthony's, the Eucharist will continue on to Salt Lake City and will be at it's end destination, Indianapolis, in July.