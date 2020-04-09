Local business alternatives for groceries

Animals

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- What's old is new again at two Eastern Idaho dairy farms.

At Reed's Dairy, the classic milkman is appearing on more doorsteps. Alan Reed the dairy's president says demand for their drive thru and delivery service has grown.

Reed says, "This has become very popular over the last month with all of this. We've seen a lot of customers sign up our routes have grown. We think it's a great opportunity to help people here in the valley so they don't need to go to the grocery store we just bring it right to them."

Dale Mortimer of Daloris Dairy in Rigby has seen business at his self service store pick up as well.

Mortimer says, "During the first wave of what's going around one of the first things strores ran out of was milk. The neighbors and everyone said we know where there's milk and we just saw a skyrocket. I mean people were coming out here, we've had days where we sold up to 200 bottles of milk"

Both are offering safe routes to getting food on our tables.

For Reed's Dairy, the home delivery option has been a lifeline for the company and customers for decades during the pandemic.

"The home delivery service we've been doing that since probably about 1960. So it has been around for a while, we deliver all of our milk products as well as a lot of other grocery items. We take those right to the consumers home," says Reed.

Mortimer tells us its a safe place to get those essential supplies.

Daloris Dairy has been in Rigby around thirty-five years. They began a milk store about six years ago. He say, "There really isn't a lot of people here so there's very little contact. We try to keep everything sanitized and clean and it works remarkable well."

The store is open pretty much 24/7. Dale is on hand to help out if a customer has a question via ring doorbell. Instructions have pictures to help walk people through a purchase.

Mortimer says, "There's bottles and everything. I have the square program and they just ring themselves up. They can pay cash or with a check or use their cards."

To find out more about Daloris Dairy, you can visit: https://dalorisdairy.com

To find more about Reed's Dairy milkman service you can visit: https://reedsdairy.com/milk-delivery/



