Community All-Star: How Swan Valley Fire Chief serves his community

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - With the massive fires in California and the storms throughout the rest of the country this week, our first responders have been extremely busy trying to save people and their property.

Some of our own Swan Valley firefighters are now in California battling those fires. Their training comes from a very influential teacher.

In this week's community all-stars, we talk to a man who has given his life to helping others and ensuring that legacy continues.

Whether it's knocking down flames at the scene of a terrible house fire, taking care of someone seriously injured in a bad traffic accident, or teaching an EMT training class to future first responders, Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal is always serving others.

“It's the best feeling,” Travis said. “Honestly, this job is so fulfilling. It doesn't matter if it's a laceration on a thumb and you're just putting a band-aid on them, or if it's the worst call that you can have, you know, a cardiac arrest, if you're helping someone, it truly makes you feel good.

Travis is sharing that passion. For the past 26 years, Travis has served as both a fire chief and a mentor to young men and women eager to learn the trade.

“To see him in action as a paramedic and a firefighter is something special,” said Firefighter and EMT Angel Wilson. “You can just tell how much compassion and love he has for helping people. Sometimes, when it's on the worst day of their life.”

“Honestly, just hope that people love and get the enjoyment of helping others in their time of need and pass that on, that's the greatest thing,” Crystal said.

Four of Swan Valley's own firefighters are currently battling the devastating wildfires in California. Travis maintains close contact with them, ensuring their safety and well-being.

“Hey, buddy, how you doing? Crystal said on the phone with the firefighters. “Good. Did you guys make it on the fire?”

“We're just cruising down through the devastation right up next to the ocean right now,” said the firefighter on the phone. “What are you seeing across the Sunset Boulevard?” asked Crystal. “Everything is shut down. Red lights blinking everywhere. Really, really, not much sign of life here,” the firefighter said.

“As they rolled in there, you could see the devastation, and they said, It is unreal. It is just something that they've never seen before,” Crystal continued.

He says that even through the devastation, good people are shining through.

Local News 8 did a story about the Swan Valley firefighters leaving for California this week, and someone in California saw our news story and offered to help.

“He saw your interview and your story that you did on us going down there, and he opened up the doors to his hotels and multiple bed and breakfasts for our fire department to go there. And he said he would personally have someone cook for them, make sure their clothes were clean, everything like that. So there is just really good people out there that are helping out,” Travis said.

Travis checks in with his team in California several times a day. He says he's worried about them but knows they're making a life-changing difference.

“Just devastated for these people in California, you know, they're experiencing the worst nightmare of their lives, and if we can go down there and help them, that's what matters,” Travis said.

Travis' impact extends far beyond his role as fire chief. His mentorship has instilled a strong sense of duty and service in countless young first responders.

“You know, just to go out with these new hires and watch them take care of a patient, I'm just like, oh, man, that is so cool. These guys got it, and so it keeps our community in really good hands” Travis said.

It's like you've got just hundreds and hundreds of kids that you call your own.

“They're all my kids, and I love every one of them,” Crystal said.

Like a dad, he makes sure his kids know they're loved and that he's there to help with anything they need.

Thank you, Travis Crystal, for all you do.