The Idaho Falls farmers market returns

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite the winds, the waterfront was filled with people and the rich smell of fried food for the first day of the Idaho Falls Farmer’s market.

Organizers of the market say the day was small but lively.

“We have kind of it's a little bit of a smaller day. It's not our busiest day," said Idaho Falls farmers market director Whitney Egbert. "So the people who are here for vendors right now are tried and true. They are the ones who are dedicated and ready to go”

Those dedicated vendor’s filled the paths with food trucks, local artists, and even humanitarians on a mission.

Local vendors say the farmers market is a great way to start a business.

“I highly recommend going into the farmer's market because you get a good volume of people here," said Enso Creative artist and engraver Aaron James. "And if you make good sales, then you can start dabbling into other territories I know that other businesses here have done that. They test out the food idea and now they have a brick and mortar here in town as well.”

Some vendors and booths even have regular customers.

Local mom Stephenie Feddersen comes to the farmers market every weekend to buy her kids fresh locally grown veggies.

“We come here every Saturday. First thing we do is we find this thing and we buy the sprouts because they sell out fast. So and they're really good and he eats raw. We put them over salad. It gives them a great way to eat vegetables.”

But there’s more to do than just buy and sell. A lot of vendors enjoy the social aspect of the market.

“My favorite part is honestly talking to all the people," said New Life Farms vendor Josh Ramsdell. "I get to talk to people about what I love to grow and how to help them grow their gardens as well because I like to talk about that a lot. That's what I love about it.”

The farmer's market will run from 9 am to 2 pm from the first Saturday of May to the last Saturday in October.