Freezing for a reason at the Ammon pool

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Swimmers in Ammon got really cold feet, but a warm heart, for a good cause Saturday.

The Ammon pool held their second-ever "freezing for a reason" opening pool event.

To usher in warmer weather, pool managers filled the chilly water with ten thousand pounds of ice.

The event raises money for pool expenses and provides a great way to say farewell to the cold.

"The pool takes a lot to operate," said Ammon Parks and Recreation representative Randall Miller. "She's old and we've got payroll and mechanical issues to deal with and chemicals. And we're trying to just make the budget work as best we can so it helps us raise some money to help with the pool."

We were able to catch some of the jumpers before they took the cold plunge.

The three Ross brothers in matching parkas stood near the water's edge in anticipation. Each slowly dipped their toes in and shivered but made a brave face for the good cause.

"Jumping into the water, that'll be a really good experience," said the eldest Ross brother Adam Ross. "It'll be cold, but it'll be fun."

Ammon Mayor Coletti started out the fun by being the first one to jump into the frigid water, followed quickly by the other participants.

We're told that more than fifty people braved 42-degree water.