Join women from East Idaho at The Women’s Expo set for November 3 & 4 at the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Center inside the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Meet a diverse group of exhibitors who greet attendees with interactive booths that provide information, fun, and new experiences. From food to fitness and health, to beauty and fashion, to finance, technology, travel and home design – The Women’s Expo brings women and the businesses that cater to them face-to-face. While at the expo, pick up your passport to register for dozens of prize packages, plus the first 500 women each day will receive a shopping bag with special offers from the exhibitors. The event will run from Noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and then 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Get your mothers, sisters, daughters, grandmothers and girlfriends together and attend The Women’s Expo on November 3 & 4.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.