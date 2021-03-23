Congress is about to grill the top social media CEOs. What questions do you have?

Money

The top social media execs are about to face off with Washington lawmakers again.

Congress is set to grill the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter about misinformation and online extremism on Thursday. It will be the executives’ first appearance before lawmakers since the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

